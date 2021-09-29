Rashmika Mandanna’s first look from ‘Pushpa’ unveiled

- Advertisement -

The makers of the highly anticipated film Pushpa yet again have taken the masses by surprise with the reveal of the first look of its female lead essayed by Rashmika Mandanna. The poster introduced the character as Pushpa’s Srivalli.

Mandanna’s look indicates that her role will be nothing like the ones she has enacted in the past and it has piqued the curiosity of those waiting for Pushpa’s release. Meant as a surprise for netizens, Rashmika’s look is never-seen-before and it has taken the anticipation for the film a notch higher.

Producers Navin Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers say, “Rashmika will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in Pushpa. She has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character. Pushpa’s unconventional love life revolves around Srivalli and it is going to be interesting for the audience to watch her create magic on screen with this character.”

Pushpa revolves around the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. With this film, the audience shall see Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna sharing the screen space for the first time. Pushpa will be releasing in two parts and the makers recently announced that the first part will be released on Christmas.