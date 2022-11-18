Ratna Pathak Shah to make Gujarati film debut with 'Kutch Express'

Veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah, who is known for her iconic character Maya Sarabhai from the Indian sitcom ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ is set to make her foray in Gujarati cinema with ‘Kutch Express’. The actress called the film an “unusual opportunity”.

The film, the poster of which was recently released, also stars Manasi Parekh, Darsheel Safary from ‘Taare Zameen Par’ and Dharmendra Gohil.

Speaking about the film, Ratna Pathak Shah said: “I’ve been looking forward to doing a Gujarati film for a long time, but couldn’t find anything really interesting. Then came this film with a good script and a good team and to be shot in Kutch, so this was irresistible.”

She also mentioned that the reason she chose the film is because it has a point to make: “It also happened to be a film that had a point to make and was not sentimental or regressive. An unusual opportunity.”

The film will be released on January 6, 2023.