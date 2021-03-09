ADVERTISEMENT
Regional News

Raveena Tandon: Enjoyed doing movies from South

Raveena Tandon says she has always loved doing films from other states, especially the southern part of India, which are rich in content

By Glamsham Bureau
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 9: Actress Raveena Tandon will soon be seen in the multilingual film KGF 2, and she says she has always loved doing films from other states, especially the southern part of India, which are rich in content.

KGF 2, which stars Kannada actor Yash in the lead, will release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Raveena has earlier been part of the Tamil film Sadhu (1994) and the Telugu film Akasa Veedhilo (2001) among others, and she talks about her love for pan-India films.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have always enjoyed movies from South and enjoyed doing them. I love doing cinema from other states too. I do think that the South has always been very rich, technically as well as content wise and I have always enjoyed doing my Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films,” exclaims Raveena.

“I am looking forward to doing much more work in Kannada cinema, in south cinema and cinema from pan India. It’s great to reach audiences of our country through this medium,” she adds.

In KGF 2, the actress will be seen essaying grey shades as Ramika Sen, a politician in power.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I started making this shift (to grey shades) with Aks and Satta where my character was naive but eventually learnt the ropes. I never shied away because really there is so much to explore. People are afraid of being stereotyped but it never bothered me. Everyone has shared of white, grey and black in them as a human. No one is completely white. You just have to channel what is within you. It is a great thing to do. Especially with OTT platforms coming in, there is so much to do and explore,” says the actress, who will make her OTT debut with Aranyak.

–By Yashika Mathur

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article‘Mr & Mrs Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar & Juhi Chawla join the ‘Pawri’
Next articleKendal Jenner ‘badly’ wants to have babies
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Regional biggies go multilingual for better reach with new films

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Regional cinema have a new formula to reach out to a pan-Indian audience; escalated production cost & shooting in multiple languages
Read more
News

Yashraj Mukhate: ‘Pawri’ video was spontaneous

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Yashraj Mukhate has been giving a musical twist to entertainment with his quirky creations such as 'Rasode main kaun tha', and his latest, 'Pawri ho rahi hai'
Read more
News

Yashraj Mukhate & Mayur Jumani’s meme songs which took social media by storm

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Adding music to meme makes it all the more fun, that's exactly what Yashraj Mukhate and Mayur Jumani did and struck gold
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021