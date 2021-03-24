ADVERTISEMENT
Regional News

Ravi Teja to be the next ‘Khiladi’?

Telugu superstar Ravi Teja is busy shooting action stunts in Italy, for his next film "Khiladi".

By Glamsham Bureau
Ravi Teja to be the next Khiladi
Ravi Teja to be the next Khiladi (pic courtesy: instagram)
Telugu superstar Ravi Teja is busy shooting action stunts in Italy, for his next film “Khiladi”.

Ravi posted a picture on Instagram where he is seen performing a bike stunt on the streets of Milan. He is dressed in an all black suit. The picture seems to be from a bike chase sequence

“Action mode on.!!#khilad,i” he wrote as the caption.

“Khiladi” is an action comedy film written and directed by Ramesh Varma. The film also stars Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Dimple Hayathi.

Ravi Teja’s latest film “Krack” was one of the first releases on big screen after cinemas opened. The Telugu action film co-starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Shruti Haasan opened in January and went on to become a hit.

