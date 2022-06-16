scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Ravi Teja injured on the sets of 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'

Ravi Teja was injured during the shooting for his upcoming movie 'Tiger Nageswar Rao' a few days back.

By Glamsham Bureau
Ravi Teja injured on the sets of 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'
Ravi Teja injured on the sets of 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'
- Advertisement -

Actor Ravi Teja was injured during the shooting for his upcoming movie ‘Tiger Nageswar Rao’ a few days back.

It is not uncommon for movie stars to sustain injuries when filming action sequences. According to the latest reports, Ravi Teja was hurt while filming an action sequence for ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’. Ravi Teja was hurt after tripping over a safety rope, according to our sources.

- Advertisement -

This incident seems to have occurred a few days ago, and Ravi Teja has been transported to the hospital right afterwards. Ravi Teja’s injury required 10 stitches apparently.

The interesting thing is that the ‘Kick’ actor has already returned to work, and has resumed his shooting. Ravi Teja quoted that he did not want to waste the dates of experienced action choreographer Peter Heins and other fighters, and hence resumed working for ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’.

- Advertisement -
Previous article'Veetla Vishesham' will be a wholesome family entertainer: RJ Balaji
Next articleSamsung launches Wallet to streamline digital keys, payment
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Shehnaaz Gill

Kriti Sanon

Rashami Desai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,054,487FansLike
52,749FollowersFollow
7,178FollowersFollow
60,055FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US