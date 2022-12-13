Real weight loss or camera angle? Vijay Sethupathi’s selfie spurs social media debate

Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi, who was seen being his usual self in his recent movie, “DSP”, has now posted a latest photo of his in which he seems to have shed a few kilos.

Sethupathi, who portrays both negative charlatans and positive heroes, generally appears to be heavy-set on screen, but not so in the recent photograph. The selfie he has posted has come less than a month after his promotion for “DSP”.

The star shared his smiling selfie in a white shirt on Facebook and, predictably, the picture has gone viral in a matter of a few hours. His fans have also commented that the new look augurs well for the actor, who has portrayed a range of characters who have all been memorable.

Many fans of the actor commented that his makeover was an inspiration. Some even said that it was unbelievable.

Sethupathi’s fans on social media posted that he had responded to trolls who have been unkind to the actor for his weight. Others were quick to point out that there was no weight loss and that it was only the camera angle that did the trick.

The dark action thriller “Vikram”, where Sethupathi shares screen space with Kamal Haasan, was this year’s biggest Tamil hit till Mani Ratnam’s “Ponniyin Selvan-1” came along. The movie is still among this year’s five top grossers.

Sethupathi, incidentally, has also won a National Award for portraying a transgender in the movie “Super Deluxe”.