Reeva Thakur, Gaurika Thakur shoot for ‘Majja Aa Gaya’ from home

Child artists Reeva Thakur and Gaurika Thakur will soon be making their acting debut with an upcoming Punjabi song, Majja Aa Gaya.

Their mother Sakshi Thakur says that she only agreed for her girls to be part of the project as it allowed them to shoot from home.

“I wasn’t sure and I didn’t want to make them shoot in the pandemic. I said yes to this song, as it required my daughters to shoot at home. And, now, when my daughters can’t go out to play in the ground, they actually need some entertainment,” she says.

Talking about how they got on board, she says that they were spotted on social media.

“I’m happy that both my daughters are getting to be part of such a beautiful opportunity. I was never planning a career in showbiz for them. I just started sharing pictures of them on social media and I started getting calls asking for their audition tapes,” she says.