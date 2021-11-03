HomeRegionalNews

'Rise of Shyam' promo reinforces hype around 'Shyam Singha Roy'

By Glamsham Bureau
Hyderabad, Nov 3 (IANS) The makers of Nani and Sai Pallavi-starrer ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ dropped the promo of the first single from the movie. As the promo introduces ‘Shyam Singha Roy’s crux, it is shown that the movie is set in 1970 in the backdrop of Calcutta.

The music composed by Mickey J. Meyer is appealing, which hints at a blockbuster music album ahead. Also, the song promo was released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages, introducing the lyricists, who have worked in every language.

The song promo titled ‘Rise of Shyam’ intensifies the buzz around the movie, as it hints at the hero’s idiosyncrasy. Nani’s intense look and his characterization are now well-established. Hence the song promo has doubled the hype and anticipation around the movie release.

‘Shyam Singa Roy’ stars Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian as the lead actors. Nani is to appear in dual roles, one of them is to be a negative role. Slated for release on December 24, ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ is directed by Rahul Sankrityan, and is a multi-lingual movie.

–IANS

py/kr

