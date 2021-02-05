ADVERTISEMENT
Rituparna Sengupta plays blind woman tracing sister’s death in ‘Antardrishti’

Rituparna Sengupta is currently shooting for Kabir Lal's directorial debut Antardrishti, a revenge thriller, in UK

Rituparna Sengupta
Rituparna Sengupta (photo credit: instagram)
Bengali star Rituparna Sengupta is currently shooting for Antardrishti in Uttarakhand. The film marks the directorial debut of the veteran cinematographer Kabir Lal, and is a revenge thriller.

Speaking to IANS in between shots, Rituparna said: “The film is a thriller and the story of two sisters. It is a murder mystery in which the younger sister gets killed. The story follows the elder sister’s (played by her) journey to find the truth behind the mysterious death. My character is visually challenged. So, it is very interesting to see how she navigates her way to uncover the truth.”

The film is a remake of the Spanish thriller Julia’s Eyes and being shot in four languages — Bengali, Marathi, Tamil and Kannada.

The Bengali version feature Sean Banerjee and Indrajeet Chakroverthy with Rituparna, while the Marathi version titled Adrushya is co-stars Manjari Fadnnis. The Tamil version, titled Un Paarvaiyil, features Gayatri Shankar and the Telugu version, Agochara, also has actress Esha Chawala.

“I was intrigued by the story and I felt the character would give me a chance to play a challenging role. I am always looking for a challenge that gives me the kick to go out of my comfort zone and discover something through my performance,” she added.

She also spoke of director Kabir Lal’s cinematic vision. Lal has in the past shot films like “Taal”, “Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai”, and “Pardes” among others.

“The way he is setting up scenes, lighting and framing them is wonderful. He is a knowledgeable man. I can see how beautifully he is bringing his experience into every scene, as a cinematographer,” shared Rituparna.  –ians/aru/vnc

