'RRR' heroes to return for another epic battle with the British Raj

‘RRR’ director S S Rajamouli says the sequel to his blockbuster action hit is well underway, reports ‘Variety’. The filmmaker, who’s at this moment in the throes of his campaign for an Oscar, informed ‘Variety’ that his father and screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad is “seriously working on the story”, with his revolutionary heroes set to return for another epic battle with the colonising Brits.

The three-hour action-musical epic has been in the news for earning two Golden Globe nominations last week, for original song for the track ‘Naatu Naatu’ as well as best non-English language film. Rajamouli was also awarded best director by the New York Film Critics Circle.

The ‘RRR’ helmer informed ‘Variety’ that a sequel wasn’t initially on the cards but has become more of a prospect as the film has found international success.

“When we were making it, we didn’t have an idea about [a sequel],” he said. “With the initial success of it, we discussed a little bit and threw out some good ideas, but we didn’t feel there was a great idea that was worth pursuing, so we left it at that.”

Rajamouli continued: “”Then, after the international success, when the topic came up again, my cousin [Golden Globe-nominated music composer M M Keeravani] – who is also a part of my core team – gave an idea which we felt like, ‘Oh my God, this is a great idea. This is the idea that is worth pursuing’.”

The director, reports ‘Variety’, said he asked his father – who narrates the story to Rajamouli and others, who then write up the first draft – to “immediately sit on it and expand the idea”.

“At present, he’s seriously working on the story; he’s getting it done,” Rajamouli said, according to ‘Variety’. “But once this script is done is when we will really look into how to make it, when to make it, and how to bring it onto the screen.”