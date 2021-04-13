‘RRR’ makers launch new poster on Ugadi

Adv.

On the occasion of Ugadi, the makers of “RRR ” unveiled the new poster of the film on Tuesday. Wishing fans a Happy New Year, the team took to social media to share the new poster. The poster features the film’s lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR and it seems to be a celebration scene. The two are seen amidst a sea of people.

“I wish everyone a happy and prosperous year ahead…” posted Ram.

Jr NTR wrote: “Here’s wishing you and your family a great year ahead.”

Actor Ajay Devgn, who is also part of the film, shared the poster and wrote: “My best wishes to all who are celebrating #GudiPadwa, #Baisakhi and #Ugadi.”

The film is set against the backdrop of the independence era. The period drama centres around the life of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju.

Ram’s look as Alluri Sita Ramaraju and lead actress Alia Bhatt’s look as Sita were unveiled on social media last month.

The film is expected to have a worldwide release on Dussehra October 13. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and several other Indian languages.