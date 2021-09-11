- Advertisement -

RRR, the Pan-India movie has been touted to be a grandeur and a visual spectacle for the fans. A movie of that stature was always meant to be a cinema experience for the viewers. However, due to Covid restrictions, the team of RRR have an unpleasant news.

The much-awaited film, RRR, is all set to get a new release date. In an announcement made by the film team, the makers have stressed on the fact that since the theatres across world won’t be open on or by 13th October 2021, the movie will soon decide and get a new release date.

The news will come across as disappointing to many but it is in the interest of fans that the movie release has been delayed as the theatres are currently not fully functional and that makes it impossible to release the film at the moment. The SS Rajamouli film has been made on a grand scale keeping in mind the theatre going experience and that is what the fans will get when the movie finally does release.

The movie includes a star-studded lineup. With Ram Charan and Jr. NTR as leads alongside Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody join in supporting roles.

PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and have also bought the worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. The Pan-India film will soon share an update as the fans wait for a new release date.