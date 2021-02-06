ADVERTISEMENT
Samantha Akkineni gets a reason to celebrate

Telugu star Samantha Akkineni sent out love to her virtual family as part of her celebration; she posted a special video to thank her followers.

Telugu star Samantha Akkineni sent out love to her virtual family on Saturday after hitting the 15 million follower mark on Instagram. She posted a special video to thank her followers.

“I just finished my shoot and I realised that I have a little surprise. 15 million followers on Instagram. Nothing gets us till here alone. I have to thank you for every single like, comment, and appreciation you sent my way. It really, really helped me, inspired me to do better and I can’t thank you enough. I love you all,” Samantha said in the video.

Samantha, who is married to Telugu superstar Nagarjuna’s son, actor Naga Chaitanya, uses the medium to update fans about her professional life. During lockdown, she used the platform to keep fans posted about her activities, and how she was coping up.

The actress is all set to appear in season two of “The Family Man”, starring Manoj Bajpayee. The upcoming season also features Sharad Kelkar along with Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumaar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.

“The Family Man” 2 was scheduled to drop on February 12, but has now been postponed to summer this year. No specific date has yet been confirmed.  –ians/sug/vnc

