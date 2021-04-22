Adv.
Adv.
RegionalNews

Samantha Akkineni: Hang in there, it gets better

Samantha Akkineni on Thursday exhorted fans to stay resilient in these testing times of Covid

By Glamsham Bureau
Samantha Akkineni
Samantha Akkineni | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

South star Samantha Akkineni on Thursday exhorted fans to stay resilient in these testing times of Covid, along with a picture she posted on Instagram. The image captures Samantha’s husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, with their pet dog Hash. While Hash looks into the camera, Chaitanya’s face is concealed.

“Sometimes life gets weird. Hang in there .. it gets better #loveandlight #bekind #inthistogether,” Samantha captioned the picture.

The actress is all set to appear in season two of “The Family Man”, starring Manoj Bajpayee. She plays the antagonist.

Adv.

The upcoming season also features Sharad Kelkar along with Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumaar, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwantary.

Adv.
Previous articleArjun Rampal tests negative, says quick recovery due to vaccine
Next articleMX Player drops new episodes of Turkish drama, ‘The Promise’
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates