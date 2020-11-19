Advtg.
Samantha Akkineni makes a powerpuff statement in new post

By Glamsham Editorial
Hyderabad, Nov 19 (IANS) Telugu star Samantha Akkineni has left her fans amazed with her new workout post on social media where she cuts a picture of power, lifting heavy weights.

In an image she shared on Instagram, Samantha is seen doing deadlifts, dressed in sky blue lycra pants and grey top.

The actress captioned the image with a muscle emoji.

Samantha, who is married to Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, is all set to make her digital debut with season two of “The Family Man”, a show that revolves around a seemingly simple middle-class man (played by Manoj Bajpayee) who actually works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency.

The upcoming season will also feature Sharad Kelkar along with Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.

–IANS

Related Articles

News

Manoj Bajpayee warns about fake Twitter account using his name

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee on Thursday warned netizens about a fake Twitter account using his name.The actor took to his...
Read more
News

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari screened for Mumbai cops, their families

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) A special screening of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which is the first Hindi film to release on the big screen...
Read more
News

Aamir Khan thanks Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari makers for releasing film in theatres

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Superstar Aamir Khan visited a theatre after a long period to catch the recently-released comedy, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, and...
Read more
LATEST UPDATES

Rakul Preet Singh in Big B-Ajay Devgn starrer 'Mayday'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh will co-star with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the thriller drama, Mayday. The film is...
Demi Lovato debuts edgy new pixie haircut

Sikandar Kher says he needs work

AR Rahman's new composition talks of need to conserve water

Raj and DK resolve dispute over 'Stree' with Dinesh Vijan

Kapil Dev gets candid, you cannot miss this one & his ‘Kapil 11’ team

Kapil Dev gets candid, you cannot miss this one & his...

