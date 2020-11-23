Advtg.
Regional News

Samantha Akkineni enjoys Maldives vacation with hubby Naga Chaitanya on his birthday

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya got married in Goa in 2017. Today Samantha Akkineni husband Naga Chaitanya, who has turned a year older.

By Glamsham Editorial
Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya
Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya
Samantha took to Instagram to share a picture of herself from the vacation. She wrote over her Instagram story, “Wish upon a shooting star.”

Samantha celebrated by the beach and even shared a glimpse from the time on social media.

Naga Chaitanya, on the work front, will be seen opposite Sai Pallavi in their upcoming film titled, Love Story. The makers recently wrapped up the shoot and shared about the same on Twitter.

Samantha, on the other hand, will shoot for Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles. 

Check out Samantha Akkineni posts below:

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya
Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya
