Samantha Akkineni movies to binge watch post TFM

Samantha Akkineni, recently made her OTT debut with Manoj Bajpai in Raj & DK’s ‘The Family Man’ season 2. And not to mention that Samantha Akkineni bowled over with her performance. So much so that it would probably be difficult to describe Samantha Akkineni in one word.

Such has been the impact of this multi-talented actress who has impressed us with her performances ever since her debut. Be it her girl next door looks to her dazzling performances on-screen, this multifaceted actress has carved a niche for herself with her versatility and successfully expanded her fanbase across global audiences.

If you have seen her in ‘The Family Man’ recently and wondering to watch some Samantha movie, below are a few best of Samantha entertainers!

Theri

Paired opposite superstar Vijay, Samantha manages to impress as Mithra. This 2016 action thriller is considered one of Samantha’s breakthrough performances. Directed by Atlee, the movie is a cleverly crafted story brought to life through its brilliant picturization and characterization.

U-Turn

There’s no doubt that U-Turn is Samantha’s one of the most praised performances. The best part about Samantha’s character in the film is that she had delivered a never-before-seen performance. The actor played a crime journalist whose life turns upside down after she volunteered to find the reason behind the mysterious deaths of motorists on a flyover.

Janatha Garage

Featuring the superhit pairing of superstar NTR Jr. and Samantha, Janatha Garage is one of Samantha’s most successful and most loved movies. In the film, Samantha is seen playing NTR Jr. ‘IIT sweet- heart’. The old school romance between the two is bound to take you back to your college romance days.

Son of Satyamurthy

The film is headlined by Allu Arjun and Samantha Akkineni. It narrates the story of a youngster, who vows to live by the values taught by his father. However, his life takes an unexpected drastic when his father passes away in a freak accident. Though the narrative is largely driven by Allu Arjun, Samantha manages to prove her worth by giving a phenomenal performance.