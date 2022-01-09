- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: I was able to overcome mental health issues thanks to my counselors, friends

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has spoken about the importance of mental health as she recounted her own struggle with mental health issues.

By Glamsham Bureau
Samantha Ruth Prabhu: I was able to overcome mental health issues
Samantha Ruth Prabhu in black top _ pic courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has spoken about the importance of mental health as she recounted her own struggle with mental health issues.

Samantha was invited as the chief guest for the launch of the ‘Psychiatry at your doorstep’ initiative of Roshini Trust and Datla Foundation.

Being in the spotlight for the issues in her private life right now, Samantha has provided a window into how she has handled those issues.

- Advertisement -

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who spoke at the event opened up about her mental health struggles and how many people helped her overcome those problems.

The ‘Rangasthalam’ actress said, “There should be no inhibitions about seeking help when you are mentally disturbed. In my case, I was able to overcome my mental health issues only with the help of my counselors and friends.”

- Advertisement -

The actress also stressed the point that seeking help from psychiatrists must be normalised. “Like how we go to a doctor for physical injuries, we also should consult doctors if our heart gets hurt”, she said.

“If I am successful for the next part of my life, it is not because I was strong. But it is because many people around me helped me to be strong”, Samantha affirms.

- Advertisement -

“A lot of people are spending a lot of time and effort to help. It’s time for all of us to do our bit as well,” the ‘Oh Baby’ actress added.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePost production work of Gautham Menon’s ‘Joshua’ almost done, says actor Varun
Next articleBigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian tests Covid positive ahead of entry as wild card contestant with Rajiv Adatia
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,063,096FansLike
46,740FollowersFollow
6,711FollowersFollow
58,403FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US