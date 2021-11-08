Samantha Ruth Prabhu invited as speaker at IFFI

- Advertisement -

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been invited to speak at the International Film Festival of India in Goa from November 20-28.

The organisers have also roped in director Aruna Raje, actor John Edathattil, and director Vivek Agnihotri as speakers at IFFI. Manoj Bajpayee too is among the speakers.

Samantha, who allured the audience with her performance in ‘The Family Man 2’ web series, is apparently invited to speak at the Film Festival as well. Samantha is the first south Indian actress to be invited as a speaker at IFFI.

As there are rumours of Samantha’s Bollywood debut, folks are expecting Samantha to be a part of the festival, so as to create her space. There is talk that Samantha would soon sign her maiden Hindi film under Tapsee Pannu’s home production. But, there is no official confirmation about the project from both sides.

Meanwhile, Samantha has zeroed two multi-lingual projects, one of the two projects is touted to be a romantic fantasy, while the other is a thriller. Samantha’s appearance in Gunasekhar’s mythological film ‘Shaakuntalam’ is under post-production.