Samantha’s next to be directed by debutante duo Hari-Harish

By Glamsham Editorial
Samantha Prabhu Ruth - A Survivor _ pic courtesy instagram
Lady Superstar Samantha’s next to be a bilingual (Telugu-Tamil) film produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under Sridevi Movies banner as Production No 14.

Talented Duo Hari-Harish are debuting as directors with this film.

Announcing the project on the occasion of Vijaya Dasami, the team has scheduled movie regular shoot from November.

Speaking on the occasion, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad says, “After making unique films like Aditya 369 with Nandamuri Balakrishna garu, Gentleman with Nani & Sammohanam with Sudheer Babu, we’re producing another unique attempt, a woman oriented story with Samantha as the lead. As the story excited her alot, she immediately okayed it. We’re introducing Hari-Harish direction duo with this movie. Shoot to commence from November.”

More exciting updates about the movie to be revealed soon… stay tuned

Source@samantharuthprabhuoffl
