Debudant director Natesh Hegde wins Best Director at China film fest

Natesh Hegde, the young debutant director from Sandalwood film industry, has won the Best Director award at the international film festival in Shanxi, China for his debut film ‘Pedro’.

The film made under Rishab Shetty films, is about an electrician from a humble background. The movie is produced by noted Kannada director and actor Rishab Shetty. The movie is about how rural people respond to a crime accidentally committed by an electrician.

The film had a world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival, one of the biggest film festivals in Asia and also exhibited at the BFI London Film Festival.

Natesh Hegde, a journalist-turned-director, hails from Sirsi town of coastal Karnataka. Earlier, his short movie ‘Kurli’ has also made a big name and participated in many national and international film festivals.

Natesh Hegde shared the news with a pic in an unverified account, “Great news!

It’s an honour to announce that I won best director award at 平遥国际电影展 Pingyao international film festival given in the name of great Roberto Rossellini.

Thank you eminent jury panel Bi Gan(kaili blues), Li Dongmei(Mama), Liu Xiaodong, Ning Ying, Anaïs Liu.

Marco Müller Deepti DCunha I can’t thank enough for your support.

I thank my producer Rishab Shetty for standing with me. Raj B Shetty for his unconditional love. Thank you M S Prakash Babu for believing in me from the beginning.

Vikas Urs Shreyank Nanjappa and my whole team you deserve this accolade.

I dedicate this award to my father and actor Gopal Hegde and my mother Sujata for everything.”