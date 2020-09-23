Home Regional News

Sandalwood drugs case: Kannada actor Diganth Manchale questioned again

By Glamsham Editorial
Kannada actor Diganth Manchale questioned again
Diganth Manchale (pic courtesy: instagram)
Kannada actor Diganth Manchale on Wednesday once again appeared before the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru Police for questioning in connection with a case related to alleged drug abuse in Sandalwood.

Continuing their crackdown on the drug racket in the southern state and its film industry, Diganth was called for further questioning based on his earlier statement, according to Joint Commissioner of police (Crime), Sandeep Patil.

Diganth has appeared before the police twice in the last 10 days. Last week, he appeared for questioning along with his actor wife, Aindrita Ray.

“I am cooperating with the CCB. If need be, I will again appear before them for questioning in this matter,” the “Doodhpeda” and “Miss California” actor told the media.

The CCB unearthed the drug scam while probing cases related to a few peddlers who were arrested last month. Based on preliminary inputs, the CCB conducted searches on Sandalwood’s sizzling stars, Ragini Dwivedi, on September 4 and four days later, on Sanjjanaa Galrani’s house.

Subsequently, these stars were arrested and since then they have been lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central jail. The CCB has so far arrested more than a dozen drug peddlers and high-profile event organisers in this connection. –IANS/nbh/in

Previous articleTV star Disha Parmar tests Covid positive
Next articleDeepika Padukone memes flood internet after NCB summons her manager

