Sandalwood producer’s son, wife file bail plea in maid assault, stripping case

Kannada film producer Soundarya Jagadeesh’s son and actor Snehith, his wife Rekha and others have moved an anticipatory bail petition at a local court in Bengaluru on Tuesday fearing arrest in connection with an assault and stripping case involving a maid.

A 34-year-old domestic help has filed a complaint with the Mahalakshmi Layout Police Station against the eight accused, who include Snehith and Rekha, alleging that the accused roughed her up and stripped her. She has also alleged that the accused had assaulted her mother.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when the victim was working at the home of Jagadeesh. She was living in the outhouse of the house opposite the Jagadeesh home. The victim had asked Snehith and his friends to move as she was sweeping the house, but the accused had allegedly abused her.

Later, according to the complaint, they barged into the outhouse with bouncers, attacked her and tried to strip her.

Jagadeesh has stated that the quarrel was between the maid and his family had intervened to pacify them. The complainant has been quarreling over petty matters for two years, Jagadeesh added.

The case seems to have taken a serious turn with the Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant expressing his displeasure over police inaction in the case. He has directed the officers to initiate action against the accused no matter how influential they are, for the case has been registered under Section 354 of the IPC (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty).

The police have issued a notice to the accused persons to appear for the inquiry. The policemen also visited the residence of Jagadeesh. The sleuths have also searched the premises of a pub owned by Jagadeesh. Further investigations are on.

Jagadeesh has produced popular movies such as ‘Appu and Pappu’, ‘Mast Maja Maadi’, ‘Snehitaru’ and ‘Ramleela’. His son Snehith has played a major role in ‘Appu and Pappu’.