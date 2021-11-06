HomeRegionalNews

Sandalwood’s ‘lover boy’ Ganesh all set for courtroom comedy ‘Sakhat’

Ganesh, Kannada film industry's lover boy, also known as the 'Golden Star', is all set to entertain audiences with 'Sakhath', a courtroom comedy.

By Glamsham Bureau
Sandalwood's 'lover boy' Ganesh
Ganesh, Kannada film industry’s lover boy, also known as the ‘Golden Star’, is all set to entertain audiences with ‘Sakhath’, a courtroom comedy. The movie is slated for a November 26 release.

The plot revolves around a character who makes people believe that he is blind, on the lines of the superhit Bollywood film ‘Andhadhun’, but there’s no connection beyond this between the two movies.

The movie is directed by Simple Suni, who’s known for his experimental movies. Produced under the RVN Productions banner, the film has Surabhi playing the female lead opposite Ganesh. Nishvika Naidu, Sadhu Kokila, Rangayana Raghu and Kuri Pratap play the other principal characters.

