Santvani Trivedi performs live in Rannotsav

Rannotsav organized by Gujarat Tourism is a celebration of enjoying the beauty of the wonderful Rann (desert) of Kutch of Gujarat. Gujarat Tourism strives to showcase the tourist attractions as well as the various arts and culture of India. During the Rannotsav, tourists from all over the country visit the White Desert at Dhordo in Kutch and enjoy folk music, folk dance and Gujarati culture.

As part of a special program organized by Diva Creation when the Poonam (full moon) night is the center of special attraction, this year Santvani Trivedi, a well-known young singer from Gujarat whose songs are very popular among the youth charmed the people with her magical voice. The event organized by Gujarat Tourism, was graced by Divya Thakkar and Diva Creation, the well-known hosts who have made a name for themselves with their voices.

Following all the guidelines of Covid during the difficult times of Corona and with social distancing, all the spectators enjoyed Santvani Trivedi with her band and fellow artist Ramiz Mir in Gujarati-Hindi, Sufi as well as special Garba songs. The audience from home and abroad enjoyed dancing to the songs at their respective venues.

Santvani Trivedi is currently one of the trending singers in Gujarat. At a young age, she has been ranked as one of the top singers of Gujarat and a special independent singer. Her songs have been watched by millions of people and her distinctive style of presenting the forgotten folk songs of Gujarat with new music has been well received by the audience.