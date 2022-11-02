‘Sardar’ producer gifts director P S Mithran a new car

With Karthi-starrer ‘Sardar’ going on to emerge a big hit, its producer Lakshman Kumar has presented director P S Mithran a brand-new car. Sources close to the unit of the film said that producer Lakshman Kumar, who is thoroughly pleased with the success of the film, has presented the film’s director P S Mithran a Toyota Fortuner.

The film, which released on October 21, has been doing exceptionally well in theatres. In fact, the resounding success of the film had recently prompted its makers to announce a sequel to the film.

The film, which had Karthi playing two characters with one of them being the role of a spy, also had a crucial socially relevant message on the significance of water.

Apart from Karthi, the film also featured Chunkey Pandey, Laila, Rajisha Vijayan and Raashi Khanna among others. Music for the film was scored by G V Prakash Kumar and cinematography was by George C Williams.

In the sequel too, Karthi will be seen playing a spy with the action shifting to Cambodia.