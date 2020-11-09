Advtg.
Sargun Mehta, Harrdy Sandhu feature in video of new sad song

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actress Sargun Mehta has made an impact with her Punjabi projects, be it films or music videos. She now features in the video of a new tragic number.

Sargun features in singer Afsana Khan’s new song, “Titliaan”. She shares screen space with singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu in the video of the number penned by Jaani.

“Titliaan out now,” Sargun wrote on Instagram. A few days ago, Sargun shared that she got goosebumps after watching the song’s teaser.

Meanwhile, Sargun is currently shooting for “Qismat 2”, co-starring Ammy Virk. It will release in 2021.

Harrdy will be seen making his Bollywood debut in Kabir Khan’s sports drama “83”, which is based on India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. He will be seen as all-rounder Madan Lal who took all the important wickets in the finale match.

–IANS

sim/vnc

