Sargun Mehta supports protesting farmers in Punjab

By Glamsham Editorial

Actress Sargun Mehta on Thursday lent support to farmers protesting in Punjab.

Several farmers in Punjab have raised voice against the three agriculture ordinances introduced by the Central government. These are the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance.

They have been protesting in different places in Punjab, claiming that the ordinances were not only against the interest of the farmers but were also against the Constitution.

Reacting to the protests, Sargun wrote on Instagram: “Kisaan Virodhi Bill Da Asi Sarey Virod Karde Haan (we oppose the Bill that is against the farmers).”

She shared a picture of farmers at a protest march.

Meanwhile, Sargun, who is best known for her work in Punjabi films, will be next seen opposite Ammy Virk in “Qismat 2”. –IANS/sim/vnc

