Seerat Kapoor commences shoot for Dil Raju’s next

- Advertisement -

Seerat Kapoor is soon making her debut in the Bollywood industry with the film “Maarrich” alongside the versatile actor Naseeruddin Shah and Tushar Kapoor which is going to be produced by Tushar Entertainment.

Actress Seerat Kapoor was recently spotted at Dil Raju’s studio in Hyderabad as she kick-started the shoot for the film. Seerat Kapoor seems to be very excited about the film. The actress was spotted wearing a Holographic Shiny Metallic Jacket with a Yellow tank, denim mini skirt, and black canvas shoes she styled her hair tied messy bun.

- Advertisement -

Seerat Kapoor was carrying a silver bag and headphones with her. Seerat Kapoor will be playing the lead in Dil Raju’s production film, the name of the film is not yet revealed. Dil Raju has given a lot of hit films like “Fidaa”, “Middle-Class Abbayi”, “Ramayya Vasthavayya” and many more.

On the work front, Seerat Kapoor on the work front have given was some blockbusters in Tollywood like she made her debut in Tollywood in 2014 with the film ‘Run Raja Run” and later went on to work with the films like “Maa Vintha Gadha Vinuma”, “Columbus”, “Raju Gari Gadhi 2”, “Touch Chesi Chodu” and “Krishna and His Leela” all these films were critically acclaimed because of Seerat Kapoor’s amazing performance. After seeing all these mind-blowing performances we are excited to see her debut film for Bollywood.