Seerat Kapoor – curly look or straight look, what do you think is better?

The south siren, Seerat Kapoor is known for her versatile acting for which she gets a lot of appreciation and love from her fans. The actress is not only known for her skills in acting but also for her long curly locks and at the same time her straight hair. Seerat Kapoor stepped in her Tollywood career with the film “Run Raja Run” which was followed by a number of films like “Columbus”, “Okka Kshanam”, “Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma”, and “Touch Chesi Chudu”.

Seerat Kapoor is sometimes seen with her naturally curly long hair and sometimes with her even more long straight hair, her fans seem to appreciate both of her looks but, which one is more appealing we leave that for you to decide.

The actress is in love with her bouncy hair and curly hair always gives the right amount of bounce whether left open or in a ponytail.

The actress’s brown curls give the perfect volume to her hair which makes her stand out from the crowd.

Seerat Kapoor can pull of curls for sure and there’s no doubt in it, her curls run down her shoulders and she never has to use heat iron to curl them up.

Seerat Kapoor can also pull the straight sleek hair look with complete glam and elegance.

After straightening the actress’s long locks look even more longer in length, which makes her super lucky.

On the work front, Seerat Kapoor is soon going to be making her Bollywood debut in the film “Maarrich” with the veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and Tusshar Kapoor. The film is said to be a production of Tusshar Entertainment House.