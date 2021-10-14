29.4 C
Mumbai
Thursday, October 14, 2021
HomeRegionalNews

Sharwanand, Siddharth-starrer ‘Maha Samudram’ hits screens

Telugu movie 'Maha Samudram' starring Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel released on Thursday.

By Glamsham Bureau
Sharwanand, Siddharth-starrer 'Maha Samudram' hits screens
Aditi Rao Hydari in Maha Samudram _ pic courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

Telugu movie ‘Maha Samudram’ starring Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel released on Thursday. Helmed by ‘RX 100’ director Ajay Bhupathi, the movie caught the attention of the audience even before its release.

The movie has now released after the team established a good hype with their well-planned promotions. The early reports from theatres revealed that the movie has a well-written story with good performances.

- Advertisement -

‘Maha Samudram’ is set in Vishakhapatnam, with the story of two close friends. Vijay (Siddharth) and Arjun (Sharwanand) are two people with different goals. Vijay leaves his pregnant lover Maha (Aditi Rao Hydari) in trouble.

On the other hand, Arjun is forced into the underworld, landing him in drug dealing.

- Advertisement -

The cinematography is good with rich production values on the screen. The action sequences are well-crafted too though a routine second half spoils the game for ‘Maha Samudram’.

It is up against other big-ticket movies like ‘Pelli SandaD’ and ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGlobal PC shipments grew just 1% in Q3, Lenovo leads
Next articleDravid likely to be interim coach of Team India for home series vs Kiwis; Reports
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,262FansLike
44,660FollowersFollow
6,306FollowersFollow
57,581FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US