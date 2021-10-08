Shehnaaz Gill’s promotional video for her upcoming film Honsla Rakh with Diljith Dosanjh goes viral

- Advertisement -

Actress Shehnaaz Gill’s new video with Honsla Rakh co-star Diljit Dosanjh goes viral. She taken a break from work to mourn the loss of her best friend Sidharth Shukla.

Recently a video was shared by Diljit Dosanjh on his Instagram handle that fans think is rather recent. In the video shared, Diljit can be seen enacting out a scene from his upcoming film Honsla Rakh with Sonam Bajwa. Shehnaaz enters the scene and starts to hit the Punjabi singer with a teddy bear.

End of the video, one can see Shehnaaz smiling and giggling with Sonam. While Sonam opted for a knee-length white dress, Shehnaaz styled a polka-dotted piece with high boots.

Check out the video here:

Here’s how fans reacted.

