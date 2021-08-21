HomeRegionalNews

Manmeet Kaur signs Punjabi film ‘Tu Judaa’

Actress Manmeet Kaur, who was recently seen in the Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Sheershah', has signed a new Punjabi film titled 'Tu Judaa'.

By Glamsham Bureau
Manmeet Kaur | pic courtesy: instagram
Budding actress Manmeet Kaur, who was recently seen in the Sidharth Malhotra starrer ‘Sheershah’, has signed a new Punjabi film titled ‘Tu Judaa’.

Manmeet, who played the sister of Kiara Advani in ‘Sheershah’, says, “I am just humbled to see the response to ‘Shershaah’. We had literally given our heart and soul to the movie. I can’t thank the cast and crew of ‘Shershaah’ enough. The audience has loved the film. It’s also humbling to see the response, which it rightly deserves, as it’s a film on such a huge war hero (Captain Vikram Batra).

“‘Tu Judaa’ will be my next. It’s a Punjabi film which has just started. I am not in a position to say anything more about the film at present. It’s a project that the audience will have a great time watching, that’s all I can say. I am grateful to the audience for the acceptance and the love they have showered on me.”

‘Tu Judaa’ is slated to release in 2022.

Source@manmeettkaurmk


