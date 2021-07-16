Shoot of Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ begins

Adv.

The shooting of Kamal Haasan’s upcoming project “Vikram” started here on Friday. The film co-stars Vijay Sethupati and Fahadh Faasil.

The recently released poster of the film showed the three actors in a monochrome collage, with scars of their faces. The poster had left fans intrigued about the film’s storyline. The black and white poster has “Code: Red” scribbled on it.

As per the film’s team, Vijay and Kamal have already started the shoot whereas Fahadh, whose new Malayalam film “Malik” dropped in the OTT space on Friday, has yet to join the cast.

“Vikram” is said to be a thriller, which was scheduled to go on floors long back but the pandemic stalled shooting schedules.

Uploading the poster featuring close-ups of the three actors, Kamal had captioned: “Only valour should wear the crown ‘I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory!! Vikram.”

Directed and written by “Master” storyteller Lokesh Kanagaraj, the music of “Vikram” will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The action thriller will mark the third Tamil film for Malayalam star Fahadh after “Velaikkaran” and “Super Deluxe”.