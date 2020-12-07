Regional News

Shruti Haasan on why working in Ravi Teja-starrer 'Krack' was fun

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Shruti Haasan has wrapped up her portions for the Telugu action thriller Krack, and she says she had fun working on the film.

In an Instagram clip she shared, she is seen taking a plank challenge along with co-star Ravi Teja.

“I had so much fun working on KRACK!! I got to be myself and more which means so much Thankyou @raviteja_2628 for being the loveliest most fun and thoughtful for the second time as well and the amazing team@dongopichand our director for giving me this lovely part to play and@dop_gkvishnu for your magical work through the lens and the entire team really!” she wrote as caption.

“It felt like family !! Go watch us with your beautiful family this Sankranthi,” she added.

The film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani and is Teluigu star Ravi Teja’s 66th film. It is directed by Gopichand Malineni.

Shruti was recently seen in the digitally-released Hindi film, Yaara.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Allu Arjun, family in Udaipur to attend Niharika Konidela's wedding

