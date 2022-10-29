Shruti Haasan shines a light on snow leopards

Actress Shruti Haasan, who is the brand ambassador of the WWF in India, has turned the spotlight on snow leopards by putting out an informative post on the fascinating animal.

Taking to Instagram to post a series of pictures of snow leopards, Shruti wrote: “WWF India and I are back with this month’s Shruti Haasan’s #FieldDiaries. And, this time, onto the green carpet, we bring you fascinating facts about the shy and mysterious Snow Leopards.”

“Snow leopards can’t roar, they have a ‘main’ call described as a ‘piercing yowl’ – that is so loud one can hear it over the roar of a river!” the actress wrote.

She went on to say: “Their wide, fur-covered feet act as natural snowshoes. Snow leopards can travel over 25 miles in a single night.”

Stating that the animal was also known as the ‘Ghost of the Mountains’ as they were rarely spotted, Shruti said that WWF India had developed and scaled-up initiatives to protect the animal.

“Some of their specific interventions include engaging local communities to protect the snow leopard and keeping a pulse of their population using robust monitoring tools,” she said, urging her followers to tell her through comments on how they would describe these magnificent creatures.