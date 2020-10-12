Advtg.
Regional News

Shruti Hassan: Learned to love in new way in 2020

By Glamsham Editorial
Actress and singer-songwriter Shruti Hassan talks of evolving as a person this year, adding that she has found new meaning to love and a new way to approach art.

“Looking back — sorry 2019 I didn’t mean to hate on you lol wow this year is almost done ! Learned a (sh*t emoji) load about life and people and humanities strengths and weaknesses this year – also learned what a natural loner I am and how much I value the people that truly count,” she began her note on Instagram.

“I learned about art and the love it gives me in a whole new way and I learned to love in a whole new way. It’s strange to say this In a dark time — but this is exactly where we were meant to be and the reasons don’t matter as much as growth and evolution does,” she added, with the hashtags pensive, Octoberfever and Almostdone.

Daughter of celebrated actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan and actress Sarika, Shruti started her career as a child artiste. She appeared in “Hey Ram” and lent her voice to the title song of the film. In the south she has been a part of successful films such as “Unnaipol Oruvan”, “7aum Arivu”, “Anaganaga O Dheerudu”, “3”, and “Balupu”.

Despite recording songs as a playback singer in “Luck” (“Luck aazma”), “D-Day” (“Alvida”), and “Tevar” (“Jogania”), apart from several South Indian films, Shruti has mostly focused on independent music.

She recently appeared in the short film “Devi” alongside Kajol and Neha Dhupia among other actresses.  –ians/sug/vnc

