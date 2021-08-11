Siddhant More has no regrets about rejecting projects for Bollywood dream

- Advertisement -

Marathi actor Siddhant More is on a break from regional cinema to commit himself further towards his big Bollywood dream.

The actor doesn’t mind not taking up anything else as long as his focus remains on Hindi cinema.

Explaining the reasons behind this feeling, Siddhant said: “After the success of my (Marathi) film ‘Shiva – Ek Yuva Yoddha’, I was offered some good scripts. But I didn’t go ahead with them and kept moving towards doing a Bollywood film. It is my childhood dream to be a Bollywood actor. And for this I have ignored many Hindi television shows too, but I have no regrets.”

Siddhant, who started his career as a model, is glad to get recognition from his debut film.

“I was always into modeling and bodybuilding. Being in shape has been my passion since childhood. I started taking up commercials which helped me become camera-friendly. When I was offered Marathi film, I jumped at the opportunity. The recognition that I got will only help me grow as an actor,” he said.