Siddharth Chauhan’s debut ‘Amar Colony’ to have its World Premiere at the 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

Writer-director Siddharth Chauhan’s debut feature film set in his hometown Shimla, ‘Amar Colony’ to have its World Premiere at the prestigious 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival which will be held from 11- 27 November in Estonia. Amar Colony is the only Indian film to be part of the ‘First Feature Competition’ at the festival this year.

The film revolves around three women going through their mundane lives, representing human condition, in a chawl, starring Nimisha Nair, Sangeeta Agrawal and Usha Chauhan.

Amar Colony was the first project from Himachal Pradesh to make it to NFDC Film Bazaar’s Co Production Market in 2018. Other films which were at Tallinn Film festival include Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Mukkabaaz’, Rahi Anil Barve’s ‘Tumbbad’, Rima Das’ ‘Village Rockstars’, Devashish Makhija’s ‘Bhonsle’, Anamika Haksar’s ‘Taking the Horse to Eat Jalebis’.

The film is produced by ‘Indie Film Collective’, a film initiative launched by Nisheeth Kumar and his friends in India in 2018. The film is produced in association with ‘Goopy Bagha Productions’.

Excited about the World Premiere, the debutant director Siddharth Chauhan of award-winning short films, Papa and Pashi says, “I am thrilled to know that my film is going to Premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. Amar Colony is a dream come true. In 2012, I dreamt of making a feature film in Shimla. I was 22, starry eyed but dead serious about it. I felt it would take me roughly 10 years to gain some experience and make my 1st feature in Shimla! Amar Colony is finally releasing – exactly after 10 years. I was right but I regret why I couldn’t think of making it earlier”.

Sharing his joy, the producer Nisheeth Kumar says, “Amar Colony has been a labour of love and passion. It captures a lurking underworld of human desires and fears through the intertwining lives of three women in the underbelly of a chawl in a small town in the lower Himalayas”.

From the festival team’s perspective, “Amar Colony, is life itself with its psychological conundrums, its scandals, its politics. Its inhabitants embody a multigenerational humanity, bound together in a limited space. They meet, they talk, they cheat, they have secrets and they share meals, they love each other, abuse each other, believe in god and refuse to die. A delicate and unique portrait of an exotic community that in fact represents all of us, this film is a satire on mankind.”

‘Amar Colony’ is about Meera, who is beautiful, pregnant and in search of some spice in her life. Mohit is young, idle, and lives next door with Devki, his abusive mother. Meera has a boring and absent husband. But wait to see what the guy is hiding. Her aunty Dunga is old and hopes to become immortal, her other half has a secret in his shop nobody knows about, except his young grandchild who is smarter than it seems. They all live in a dilapidated building called Amar Colony.