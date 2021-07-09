Adv.
Adv.
RegionalNews

Siddharth, Sharwanand’s ‘Maha Samudram’ completed shoot

By Glamsham Bureau
Siddharth, Sharwanand's 'Maha Samudram' completed shoot
Siddharth and Sharwanand' in 'Maha Samudram' | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

The shoot of director Ajay Bhupathi’s bilingual love saga “Maha Samudram” was completed on Friday. The film starring Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel has been simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu.

Bhupathi took to Instagram to announce the wrap. Putting up the announcement poster, he captioned the image as: “It’s a wrap! An extreme delightful shoot journey of Mahasamundram completed. Our tale of #immeasurable love floating soon in theatres.”

While actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari also uploaded the news in their Instagram Stories, Sharwanand uploaded a post announcing the wrap.

Adv.

He captioned the post as: “#mahasamudram in theatres soon”.

Adv.
Source@imsharwanand
Previous articleMahesh Narayanan: Almost 1500 fans gathered to watch Fahadh Faasil shoot
Next articleMithila Palkar stuns in new photoshoot
Adv.
Adv.
Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates