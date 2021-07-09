Siddharth, Sharwanand’s ‘Maha Samudram’ completed shoot

Adv.

The shoot of director Ajay Bhupathi’s bilingual love saga “Maha Samudram” was completed on Friday. The film starring Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel has been simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu.

Bhupathi took to Instagram to announce the wrap. Putting up the announcement poster, he captioned the image as: “It’s a wrap! An extreme delightful shoot journey of Mahasamundram completed. Our tale of #immeasurable love floating soon in theatres.”

While actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari also uploaded the news in their Instagram Stories, Sharwanand uploaded a post announcing the wrap.

He captioned the post as: “#mahasamudram in theatres soon”.