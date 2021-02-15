ADVERTISEMENT
Sidhu Moosewala is exhilarated to perform on live stage again

Sidhu Moosewala is exhilarated to perform on live stage again; is all set to perform in Mohali, Chandigarh

Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala is all set to perform in Mohali, Chandigarh on March 13.

Titled “Supermoon ft. Sidhu Moosewala Worldwide Livestream Concert and Life Story”, the concert will be live-streamed for the global audience.

“It’s such a great feeling to know that I will be performing live and in front of my fans in a few weeks in Mohali. I am exhilarated that I can share a part of my life story from my village Moosa to my fans across the globe. I hope in these difficult times through my music and performance people come together with a positive vibe,” Moosewala, who hails from the village Moosa in Mansa, Punjab, said in a statement.

Moosewala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, is known for his hit Punjabi tracks such as “Legend”, “Devil”, “Just listen”, “Tibeyan da putt”, “Jatt da muqabala”, “Brown Boys” and “Hathyar” among many others.

He first gained recognition with his still-popular “So high”, which was released in 2017. His name has also featured in the Billboard Canadian Albums in 2018.

“We are extremely excited to announce the launch of Supermoon ft. Sidhu Moosewala Concert Worldwide Livestream And Life Story. Basking in the success of our previous editions, it was only right that we bring the initiative back with greater gusto and excitement,” said Swaroop Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer and Business Head, ZEE Live.  –ians/dc/vnc

