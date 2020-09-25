Advtg.

Famed playback singer and Padma awardee Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam popularly known as SP Balasubramaniam in the movie world; a singer who has recorded over 40,000 songs in as many as 16 languages over a period of five decades breathed his last in his battle against Covid-19 and passed away today.

Speaking briefly to the media outside the MGM Healthcare Charan said Balasubrahmanyam passed away at 1.04 p.m. and thanked the hospital officials for the treatment and service.

He said further details will be shared later.

RIP SP Balu Sir