Singer Sunitha Upadrasta Shares Pictures Of Her Engagement With A Beautiful Note

Tollywood Singer and Anchor Sunitha Upadrasta recently got engaged to businessman and Managing Director of Whacked Out Media, Ram Veerapaneni.

The couple exchanged rings on Monday in the presence of their close family members in Hyderabad. The singer shared a few pictures from her private engagement ceremony on social media with a beautiful note.

She also mentioned that Ram came as a friend and has become a wonderful partner and soon they shall enter into wedlock.

“Like every mother, I dream of settling my children down well. At the same time I am blessed with wonderful and thoughtful children and parents who always want to see me well settled in life…. the moment has finally come… Ram has entered my life as a caring friend and a wonderful partner.. we both are delighted to enter into wedlock very soon. Thanks to all my well wishers who understand that I keep my life very private.

Please support and be with me as you always do.”

She got married to Kiran Kumar Goparaju and later got divorced, the couple has two children, Aakash Goparaju and Shreya Goparaju.