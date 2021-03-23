ADVERTISEMENT
Regional News

Sleaze CD case: Kannada film producer books 'CD Lady' title

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mysuru, March 22 (IANS) In a bid to encash on the ongoing controversy over the ‘Sleaze CD’ saga involving former state minister Ramesh Jarakiholi, noted film producer and JD-S leader Sandesh Nagaraj has applied to the Karnataka Film Chambers of Commerce (KFCC), seeking registration of “CD Lady” title for his next venture.

“We have registered the title and are yet to zero in on the story and director. Film making is a lengthy process and catchy titles always draw crowds to theatres. This title has that punch therefore, I just registered it even before someone applies for it,” he told reporters here.

Responding to a question, the producer argued that his new movie “CD Lady” will not be an adult entertainer but it will have all the ingredients that would make a film a runaway hit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All these years, I have given family-oriented and message-oriented films in Kannada. Therefore, this movie too will fit into such a category, where everyone can sit and watch it,” he said.

Nagaraj has produced movies like “Airavata”, “Prince”, “Mannina Doni”, and “Amar”.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

nbh/vd

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSanjay Suri: With success comes a bit of isolation
Next articleTiger Shroff redefines trust with new stunt
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Swiggy to cover vaccination cost for over 2 lakh delivery partners

Online mindfulness may boost mental health during Covid pandemic

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 24 (IANS) The fear, anxiety and stress associated with the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on mental health. However, a...

Apple Card doesn't discriminate against women: US investigators

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 24 (IANS) A US investigation into allegations that Apple credit card discriminated against women by offering them lower credit limits has...

Kirti Kulhari: Now things are done differently

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kirti Kulhari says that for an OTT project, a big name may garner buzz initially but after that it's just the content that matters.

Vishal Dadlani: Respect what you eat, and the farmers who grow it

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Composer Vishal Dadlani on Wednesday took to social media to once again express solidarity with the ongoing farmers' protest.Dadlani...

Naomie Harris, Chiwetel Ejiofor in ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’ remake series

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Naomie Harris is all set to star alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor in an upcoming series, a remake of David Bowie's 1976 film 'The Man Who Fell To Earth'
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates