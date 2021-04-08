Sneha Reddy wishes her hubby Allu Arjun on his Birthday

Adv.

Today Allu Arjun turns 38. His pretty wife Sneha wished him on his birthday with photos from the island nation. Sneha took to her Instagram to wish him with throwback photos from their holiday in the Maldives.

Currently Allu Arjun is busy with his upcoming action film Pushpa. The teaser released on Wednesday (April 7), and has left the fans excited and waiting for his forthcoming action-thriller.

Check out the photos and videos below.

#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year.Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @ThisIsDSP .@iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #PushpaOnAug13 pic.twitter.com/tH3E6OpVeo — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 28, 2021