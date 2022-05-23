‘Sonu Tane Mara Par Bharoso Nai Ke’ featuring Malhar Thakar & Nijal Modi sets major entertainment goals

- Advertisement -

Malhar Thakar is a known and celebrated actor in the Gujarati Film Industry. He has worked on many projects delivering multiple big-screen hits for his audiences. Nijal Modi has been seen working on projects in the past. The chemistry between these two has now attracted the attention of the big screen with the release of ‘Sonu Tane Mara Par Bharoso Nai Ke’ on the 19th of May ’22. This film has finally arrived and audiences are enjoying a great time at the screening of the film in theatres.

‘Sonu Tane Mara Par Bharoso Nai Ke’ is a complete entertainment film with a joyous ride of love, laughter, and lots of drama. This is claimed to be one of the most entertaining movies to be watched with friends and family. The film is directed by Henil Gandhi and produced by Jigar Chauhan, Sunny Desai, and Malhar Thakar. The film casts Nijal and Malhar alongside other known faces like Ragi Jani, Kalpana Gagdekar, Nilesh Pandya, Meghana Solanki, Jayesh More, Rj Hiren Barot, Paurav Shah, Dolly Trivedi, Kamini Panchal Paresh Bhatt, Bansi Rajput, Shaunak Pandya, Rajpal Vaghela, Bhavin, Bhaumik Ahir, Naresh Prajapati, Vishal Jani, Ila Panchlothia, Prashant Panchlothia, Vasant Parmar, Vasudev Makwana and Satish Bhatt amongst many others. The film has been written by Suraj Baraliya.

With the release of the film, audiences are in absolute love with the couple. It is believed that this film is a breath of fresh air to the fans and followers who were waiting to see their favorite stars on the big screen for a long time. The film has been running successfully at the theatres and hoping to grab more attention from the viewers because of the newness of the film.