scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
RegionalNews

South stars Mahesh Babu, Khushbu, Mammootty, Mohanlal wish PM Modi

Mahesh Babu, Khusbhu Sundar, Mammootty and Mohanlal were among those who wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi

By Glamsham Bureau
South stars Mahesh Babu, Khushbu, Mammootty, Mohanlal wish PM Modi
South stars Mahesh Babu, Khushbu, Mammootty, Mohanlal wish PM Modi

Actors Mahesh Babu, Khusbhu Sundar, Mammootty and Mohanlal were among those who wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.

Taking to Twitter, Telugu star Mahesh Babu said: “Birthday greetings to our hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi! Wishing you great health, happiness and continued success.”

Actress and producer Khushbu, who is also a member of the Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP), said: “You need a vision. You need a will. You ought to have a dream. You need determination to bring in a change. And you have it all Sir.

“Thank you for transforming India into a nation to reckon with. Gratitude. Wishing you honourablle PM Shri Narendra Modi ji a very happy birthday.”

Malayalam superstar Mammootty wrote: “Birthday Wishes to Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra ModiJi.”

The other superstar of Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal, also took to Twitter to wish the Prime Minister. ” Warmest birthday wishes and much love to our Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. May you have a blessed year filled with good health, happiness, and more success.”

Previous articleProlific junior hockey forward Mumtaz keen to be a 'regular' in senior women's team
Next articleFirst single 'Vegam' From Nagarjuna-starrer 'The Ghost' released
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Sidharth Shukla

Kriti Sanon

Shehnaaz Gill

Malavika Mohanan

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US