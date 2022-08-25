scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
RegionalNews

Sreenu Vaitla turns emotional as daughter heads to US

Sreenu Vaitla, has penned an emotional post, saying he now understands how his father would have felt when he chose to leave home for Chennai.

By Glamsham Bureau

Telugu cinema’s well-known director, Sreenu Vaitla, has penned an emotional post, saying he now understands how his father would have felt when he chose to leave home for Chennai.

Taking to Twitter to post a video of his eldest daughter Aanandi leaving for the United States for her undergrad education, the eminent director wrote: “My eldest daughter has flown to the United States for her under-grad. Now, I understand how my father might have felt when I left for Chennai at the same age. Life is a cycle and I am sure my dearest Aanandi would make me the prouder father!”

Sreenu Vaitla is seen consoling his eldest daughter, who is seen weeping. His other daughters too are seen weeping as they give their eldest sister a warm hug before sending her off.

The director, who has delivered several blockbusters in Telugu is best known for making superhits like Mahesh Babu-starrer ‘Dookudu’, ‘Dubai Seenu’ and ‘Ready’.

Sreenu Vaitla has three daughters and the director’s world revolves around his children. Only recently, the director had posted pictures of his daughters tying rakhis to him on Raksha Bandhan.

He had then said: “When they don’t have any brothers, I have to double as one! Happy raksha bandhan to everyone that’s celebrating!”

Previous articleBhaichung Bhutia files fresh nomination for AIFF president post
Next articleSayantani Ghosh is on harness all day, spends two hours on makeup for ‘Alibaba – Dastaan-e-Kabul’
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Kiara Advani

Malavika Mohanan

Nazriya Nazim

Sidharth Shukla

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US