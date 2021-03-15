ADVERTISEMENT
Regional News

SS Rajamouli praises Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 2

SS Rajamouli is amongst the many to be mind-blown by Drishyam 2, has heaped praises for every craft in the film, sent a message across to the Jeethu Joseph

By Glamsham Editorial
Mohanlal in Jeethu Joseph Drishyam 2 poster
Mohanlal in Jeethu Joseph Drishyam 2 poster
ADVERTISEMENT

Jeethu Joseph‘s directorial Drishyam 2, starring Mohanlal has caught the attention of Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. The film released on Amazon Prime Video on Feb 19 and the rave reviews it has garnered from people across countries is surreal. SS Rajamouli was one amongst the many to be mind-blown by the Malayalam film and has heaped praises for every craft in the film and sent a message across to the director.

In the message, Rajamouli expressed, “Hi Jeethu, This is Rajamouli. Film Director…watched drishyam 2, few days back… It lingered so much in my thoughts that I watched went back to watch drishyam first part..(i only watched drishyam in telugu when it released) I must say the direction screenplay editing acting..every craft is truly amazing..but the writing is really something else…it is world standard…the first part i(t)self is a masterpiece..for the second one…to come up with a story line that seamlessly merges with the first, with the same gripping narration is nothing short of brilliance..hoping to see many more masterpieces from you…”

A sequel of the 2013 box office hit ‘Drishyam’ that is being touted as a level up from the first one, which is a commendable feat for any director. Improvising his own work with Drishyam 2, Jeethu Joseph was beyond elated with this compliment and reverted saying, “Thank you Rajamouli sir…. I am honored… you made my day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Drishyam 2 if you haven’t already on Amazon Prime Video now!

SS Rajamouli praises Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam 2
SS Rajamouli praises Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 2
ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleI-League: NEROCA staring at relegation, face Sudeva
Next articleI-League: TRAU looking to remain in title race
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Telugu composer MM Srilekha: Male ego comes in your way

Glamsham Bureau - 0
M M Srilekha is the only female music composer of note in the Telugu film industry right now, having scored hit songs
Read more
News

Regional biggies go multilingual for better reach with new films

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Regional cinema have a new formula to reach out to a pan-Indian audience; escalated production cost & shooting in multiple languages
Read more
News

Movies going regional with remakes, thanks to OTT

Glamsham Bureau - 0
An emerging trend in pan-Indian filmmaking is regional super hits are seeing remakes in other regional languages... thanks to OTT
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and Jagjeet Sandhu co-star in 'Escaype Live' (Lead)

Innovations to make shooting short more popular

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) To make target shooting viewer-friendly, the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has made several innovations to make the...

Pressure builds on Dhawan to retain his spot

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Khurram HabibNew Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Ishan Kishan's success as opener may put pressure on Shikhar Dhawan to retain his place in...

India's 1975 hockey World Cup win created a storm: Ashok Kumar

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Qaiser Mohammad AliNew Delhi, March 15 (IANS) For a man who was the 16th and last man to be selected in the...

Priyanka Chopra tweets on 'The White Tiger' Oscar nomination

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 15 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Twitter to talk about how "special" she felt while announcing the...

Bengaluru film fest deferred amid Covid surge

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 15 (IANS) The much-awaited Bengaluru International Film Festival (Biffes) has been postponed indefinitely from March 24-31 due to surge in Covid...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates