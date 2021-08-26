SS Rajamouli’s RRR shoot wrapped up

- Advertisement -

Makers of the magnum-opus Pan-India film ‘RRR’ have an interesting update for all the fans eagerly waiting to hear about anything RRR. Inching closer to the finish line, the shoot for the film has been concluded leaving only a few pick-up shots.

The filmmakers shared, “And thats a wrap! Except a couple of pickup shots, we are officially done with the entire shoot of #RRRMovie. Incidentally finished with the same bike shot that we started with on November 19th 2018.”

- Advertisement -

The film has audiences completely invested with constant updates, releases and reveals. Only recently was the first song from the magnum opus ‘Dosti’ presented to the audiences and their unending love created history.

The film has an ensemble cast from multiple industries and boasts of names like NTR Jr. Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR is directed by India’s most celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

- Advertisement -

PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and have also bought the worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

And thats a wrap! 🤟🏻

Except a couple of pickup shots, we are officially done with the entire shoot of #RRRMovie. Incidentally finished with the same bike shot that we started with on November 19th 2018. pic.twitter.com/lfXErpTbSS — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) August 26, 2021

The much-awaited Pan-India film will have a worldwide release on the festive occasion of Dursshera, October 13, 2021.